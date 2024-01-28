Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa remembered on his 125th birth anniversary
January 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Offering of floral tributes to the statue of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa (Kodandera Madappa Cariappa) at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle on JLB Road marked the 125th birth anniversary of the first Field Marshal of the country in the city this morning.

The event was organised under the joint aegis of Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club, Mysuru and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Club, Mysuru.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said that Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa led the Indian Army from the front and he was a motivational leader. Pointing out that his birth anniversary is being celebrated with great respect, he said that Kodagu is a land which has produced many soldiers, warriors and leaders, who have served the country with great pride.

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that K.M. Cariappa lived a long life of 94 years during which he achieved many firsts. Noting that his indomitable spirit continued even after he retired from Army service, he said that the Field Marshal used to visit army camps to inspire the soldiers guarding the borders of our country.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda said that a person should leave behind his footprint in his service and the Field Marshal was a perfect example for this as he served the country with dedication and determination.

Stating that he too was among many others who drew inspiration from Cariappa for joining the army, Manjegowda said that the Kodava people are known for their discipline, hospitality and uncompromising stance whenever it comes to issues concerning national interests.

Former MLA L. Nagendra said that the Field Marshal’s statue is a pride of Mysuru and that his services will be remembered in the country for long. He continues to be of great inspiration to the younger generation, he added.

Former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar wanted the Government to celebrate Field Marshal Cariappa’s birth anniversary at the State-level.

Mysuru Kodava Samaja President Ponjanda A. Ganapathy, Hon. Secretary Ketolira A. Belliappa, Kodava Samaja Cultural and Sports Club President Kuttimada D. Muthappa, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Club President Nayakanda Thimmaiah,  Shri Kaveri Kodagu Mahila Sangha President Ponjanda Lovely Appaiah, former Corporators M.U. Subbaiah and Pramila Bharath and  others were present on the occasion.

