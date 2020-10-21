Tourist inflow: MCC ramps up free COVID-19 testing

October 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to increasing inflow of tourists for the 10-day Dasara Festival in city, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in an effort to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19, has formed mobile teams to conduct COVID-19 tests free of cost.

Also, the MCC, in association with the Health and Family Welfare Department, has started COVID testing centres at 23 different locations of the city.

Speaking to SOM, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj stated that Corporation has taken this initiative to conduct testing on both asymptomatic and symptomatic patients in city, as there is increased inflow of tourists in recent days. Free testing will be conducted at these 23 centres from 10 am to 2 pm, he added.

MCC has appealed public to use the facility. Besides, if commercial or industrial establishments, educational institutions, Government or private organisations, want their staff to undergo COVID tests, they can contact the MCC, following which the mobile teams will visit their place and conduct COVID tests for free. Contact MCC Control Room on Mob: 94498-41196 or Ph: 0821-2440890.

Free COVID-19 Testing Centres in City

1. Primary Health Centre (PHC), Bannimantap

2. PHC, Rajendranagar

3. PHC, Eeranagere

4. PHC, Giriyabovipalya

5. PHC, HHMBG, Chamundi Hill Road

6. PHC, Chamundipuram

7. PHC, Kumbarakoppal

8. Beedi Workers Hospital, Azeez Sait Nagar

9. Community Health Centre (near Pailwan Basavaiah School

premises), Jayanagar

10. Amphitheatre, Rajivnagar

11. Near Bireshwara Temple, T.K. Layout

12. CITB, Hebbal

13. Farooqia Dental College, Tilaknagar

14. Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Vishweshwaranagar

15. Government School, near Somani College

16. Town Hall premises, near Clock Tower

17. Makkala Koota

18. K.R. Hospital

19. District (COVID) Hospital, Metagalli

20. Near Dufferin Clock Tower

21. Court Complex

22. Rama Mandira Park, Saraswathipuram

23. Kanaka Bhavan Ganeshabhandara, Janathanagar