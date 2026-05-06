Petitioners welcome Supreme Court stand
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Petitioners welcome Supreme Court stand

May 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s observations, R. Raja Chandra, son-in-law of late Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, told Star of Mysore that he hoped the authorities would now recognise the ground realities and take steps to preserve the city’s heritage.

“One of our key arguments against the demolition was that the expert Dr. Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rahman, relied upon by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), was not a conservation specialist. We had also submitted an independent expert opinion to support this,” he said.

“After the IIT Roorkee report was submitted, the matter was heard on May 4, 2026. Once again, the recommendation was clear: Restore the markets, conserve them and ensure proper maintenance with accountability,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome, another petitioner, Gouri Satya, said their five-year-long effort had finally yielded results.

“We are happy that the authorities will now abide by the Supreme Court’s directions. Restoration will also be more economical than reconstruction, while preserving two valuable heritage structures,” he said.

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