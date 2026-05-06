‘Poor alterations, blocked drainage worsened Lansdowne building’

May 6, 2026

IIT Roorkee’s report to Supreme Court blames unscientific additions for deterioration

Mysore/Mysuru: In its report on the condition of Devaraja Market and the Lansdowne Building, the IIT Roorkee Committee told the Supreme Court that both structures can be restored and conserved, given their significant heritage value.

Flagging past interventions, the committee noted that additions such as mezzanine floors, use of RCC and steel elements, incompatible cement plaster, waterproofing materials and blocked drainage outlets had worsened the condition of the buildings. “These alterations, often carried out without scientific evaluation, disrupted the original material compatibility and moisture balance,” the team told the Supreme Court, referring to the Lansdowne Building.

The committee also observed that proper maintenance in the past could have prevented much of the deterioration and expressed concern over unscientific and non-engineered changes.

“These should be removed during restoration to bring the buildings back to their original architectural and structural form. Once restored, proper upkeep with clear accountability must be ensured. Without such measures, the structures risk slipping back into neglect within a few years, defeating the purpose of conservation,” it said.

On Devaraja Market, the report noted that nearly 70 percent of the vertical components, including walls and columns, fall under mild to moderate distress, indicating that they can be repaired through appropriate conservation measures.

“The Madras-terrace and jack-arch roofing systems are in critical condition, with about 75 percent of the roofing area needing urgent intervention. Masonry walls and columns are generally satisfactory, though localised cracks and dampness call for minor to moderate repairs. RCC extensions at the rear of east block show corrosion and spalling, requiring targeted rehabilitation,” IIT Roorkee report said.