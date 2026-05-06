White topping at Rs. 393 cr.

May 6, 2026

PWD begins work on Manandavadi Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru city is set for a major road overhaul, with the State Government taking up conversion of 12 key stretches into durable concrete roads (white topping) under a Rs. 393.85 crore project. The first phase has already begun on Manandavadi Road near NIE.

White topping is a method of laying a layer of cement concrete over existing bitumen roads to strengthen and extend their lifespan.

The move comes after years of complaints about poor-quality asphalting and recurring potholes, which had become a concern in a city known for its ‘Clean City’ status and growing tourist footfall. Until now, most repairs were limited to temporary patchwork.

With funds now released, tenders have been floated to cover 46.08 km across 12 major roads. Officials have set a two-year deadline for completion.

Work is currently underway on a 6.4 km stretch from Basaveshwara Circle to the Ring Road junction near Srirampura. The stretch passes key landmarks including the 101 Ganapati Temple in Agrahara, Nanjumalige Circle, Silk Factory Circle and is estimated to cost Rs. 42.74 crore.

Initial work has started in front of NIE, where nearly one kilometre has already been concreted. Traffic has been restricted to a single lane in the area, with diversions in place.

Authorities plan to complete one side of the road, allow time for curing and then take up the other side to reduce inconvenience to commuters.

Coordination Committee

To streamline execution, a Coordination Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has been constituted.

The Committee includes officials from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Revenue Department and Public Works Department (PWD). Work will be taken up only after all departments give clearance to avoid repeated digging after completion.

As part of the plan, all underground utilities such as drainage lines, water pipelines, power cables and telecom lines will be shifted to the roadside before concreting begins. In such stretches, interlock paving will be used instead of concrete to ensure easy access for future maintenance.

Break during Dasara

Officials have also decided to suspend construction work during the Dasara 2026 to avoid inconvenience during the peak tourist season. Work will resume once the festivities conclude.

The new project will also connect with concrete road stretches developed about a decade ago around Ramaswamy Circle, K.R. Circle and Bannimantap, creating a wider network of long-lasting, pothole-free roads across the city.

Civic authorities expect this to not only improve road quality but also reduce recurring maintenance costs significantly.

Public Works Department (PWD) Assistant Executive Engineer Mahadevaswamy said that work on Manandavadi Road is progressing as planned and that concreting will be taken up only after ensuring there are no obstructions from existing utility lines.

12 roads covering 46.08 kms across Mysuru city to be overhauled

Beyond Manandavadi Road, 11 other arterial stretches in Mysuru city are slated for white topping.

1. JLB Road: From Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle near City Railway Station to Yele Thota Junction, 4.39 km will be concreted at a cost of Rs. 33.18 crore.

2. Hunsur Road: From Metropole Circle to Outer Ring Road near Hinkal, 5.65 km will be upgraded at Rs. 44.31 crore.

3. Bogadi Road COrridor: From Banumaiah College Junction, Rama Vilas Road, Kukkarahalli Lake Railway Gate, up to Outer Ring Road Junction, 6 km will be concreted at Rs. 34.24 crore.

4. KRS Road: From Dasappa Circle on JLB Road through Akashvani Circle, Vontikoppal and Metagalli to Ring Road Junction, 4.94 km will be upgraded at Rs. 50 crore.

5. Irwin Road: From K.R. Hospital Circle to the City Railway Station, 1.51 km will be concreted at Rs. 21.12 crore.

6. Mahadevapura Road: From Nexus Centre City to Outer Ring Road Junction, 3.63 km at Rs. 37.19 crore.

7. Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) To Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital): Passing Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Five Lights Circle, Government Guest House, Fountain Circle, LIC Circle, JSS Dental College, up to Manipal Hospital Junction, 5.62 km at Rs. 67.24 crore.

8. Vishwamanava Double Road: From Kukkarahalli Lake Junction via Vijaya Bank Circle and Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle to Outer Ring Road, 3.34 km at Rs. 31.42 crore.

9. Zoo Road: From Vanivilas Women’s College Junction in Nazarbad to Mall of Mysore Junction, 1.22 km at Rs. 7.39 crore.

10. Karnataka Police Academy corridor: From Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle past the City Police Commissioner’s office, Nazarbad Circle, Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Karnataka Police Academy and Government Guest House, 2.48 km at Rs. 17.17 crore.

11. Mini Vidhana Soudha Road: From Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle via Siddhartha Hotel and Chatrimara Circle to Mini Vidhana Soudha, 0.88 km at Rs. 5.84 crore.