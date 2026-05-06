Khandre inspects flyover site, seeks report on saving 347 trees
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Khandre inspects flyover site, seeks report on saving 347 trees

May 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre inspected the proposed flyover site near Manipal Hospital Circle on NH-275 in Siddiquinagar here this morning.

Forest officials said the project is likely to affect around 347 trees along Bannimantap Road, Nanjangud Road, Fountain Road and Hunsur Road, including those on central medians and along the carriageway.

The trees include species such as rosewood, rain tree, honge, akasha mallige, gasagase, mahogany, mango and neem, many of which may need to be removed for the project.

The Minister directed officials to assess how many trees could be saved, explore the feasibility of transplanting certain species, including rosewood and submit a detailed report.

Deputy Conservator of Forests K. Paramesh, Social Forestry Deputy Conservator Shankaregowda and other officials were present during the inspection.

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