Govt. urged to drop Sri Manteswamy, Sri Rachappaji and Sri Siddappaji Development Authority plan

April 28, 2025

Mysuru: M.L. Varchusvi Srikanta Siddalinga Raje Urs, Matadhipati of Sri Manteswamy Mutt (Malavalli, Adi Honnayakana Halli and Sri Kappadi Kshetra), has urged the Government to withdraw its decision to constitute Sri Manteswamy, Sri Rachappaji and Sri Siddappaji Shrines Development Authority.

M.L. Varchusvi, who has opposed the decision of the State Cabinet, stated that the aforementioned shrines and the mutts associated with them, have a history spanning five decades, enriched by spiritual and traditional practices and customs.

He said, the community has deep faith in the practices, culture and tradition related to those religious centres, especially the faith espoused by Neelagararu that has been inherited by generations to generations.

Two hereditary families have been patronising the sanctity associated with those centres, with unwavering faith and devotion. But, the State Government has taken a unilateral decision to establish the Development Authority, without taking the opinions of either the Matadhipati or patrons into confidence, he said adding that it is akin to direct interference with religious hegemony and ignorance of the historical practices that continue to exist till date.

Sri Malavalli Manteswamy Mutt won’t support any initiatives to form an Authority and considers the Cabinet decision as illegal and unwarranted and an onslaught on the spiritual, cultural and social traditions.

The proposal to establish the Authority should be withdrawn and the religious autonomy enjoyed by the historical mutts and institutions should be treated with reverence, he said.

Most importantly, before taking any decision that impacts religious centres, the Government should discuss with the authorities concerned, Varchusvi said.

Meanwhile, Sri B.S. Jnanananda Channaraje Urs Swamiji, Peethadipati of Sri Dharege Doddavara Samsthana has also opposed the State Government’s plan of constituting the Development Authority.