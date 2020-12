December 4, 2020

Pandanda Ponny Ponnamma (Mukkatira), wife of Pandanda Ganesh and a resident of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, passed away yesterday night in Bengaluru. She was 71.

She leaves behind her husband, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru this afternoon, according to family sources.