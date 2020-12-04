The Backward Classes Welfare Department will be conducting tailoring classes for women and has invited applications from women belonging to Category-1, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B and SC/ST communities for the year 2020-21. Admission is limited to 20 candidates. Interested women may collect the application forms and submit the filled-in application form, along with necessary documents, to the Office of Taluk Welfare Officer, Backward Classes Welfare Department located in Nanjangud. For details, contact Ph: 08221-295130.
