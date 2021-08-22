Parent consent must for physical classes

August 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As high schools and PU colleges are all set to open partially for in-person classes from tomorrow (Aug. 23), the State Government has asked institutions to obtain mandatory consent letter from parents allowing their children to attend physical classes from ninth standard till second PUC.

From tomorrow, physical classes will begin for half-a-day in the morning for all schools located in districts with a COVID Positivity Rate of less than 2 percent. Students will have half-a-day classes for the initial days and thereafter opening of the lower classes will be decided upon. Offline classes are not compulsory for students. They can attend online or alternative mediums of classes. Schools are expected to make arrangements for alternative mode of teaching too.

In the wake of COVID-19, most parents are still reluctant to send their children. A large number of parents are not likely to give permissions to their wards. “However, we have made it mandatory for all students to carry a consent letter from parents. The letter will state that the students are not infected with the virus and parents have no objection to send their children to schools and in case the child is infected or falls sick, neither the Department nor the institution would be held responsible,” Deputy Director of PU (DDPU) Education, Mysuru, Srinivas told SOM.

Even Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ramachandraraje Urs confirmed to SOM that consent letters will be made mandatory. “Parents can write the consent letter on a plain sheet of paper and while entering the schools, the letter must be handed over to the school authorities. In case if any student comes to the school without the letter, we will call the parents over phone and ask them to give their no objection letter from the next day,” he said.

In Mysuru there are over 257 colleges including Government, aided and private. “Last year, we had given away 30,300 seats and this year, the number has risen to 38,678. Of them, several opt for para-medical courses, ITI, diplomas and also job-oriented courses,” DDPU Srinivas added.

Appeal to parents

DDPU Srinivas has made an appeal to the parents not to rush for admissions in particular colleges. “They can choose colleges close to their homes instead of far away areas. Traveling is risky during pandemic times and all colleges including Government and private provide quality online and offline education. We have made all the arrangements and even added 20% of the rooms to accommodate many SSLC passed out students,” he said.

Online classes option is kept open for those students who do not wish to come to school. It is also mandated for students to get water and food from home. Schools can make provision for either hot or boiled (and cooled) water if children want a refill. Students are discouraged from sharing their meals and water with each other.