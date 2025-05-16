Part-time job: Online fraudsters cheat woman of Rs. 17.20 lakh

May 16, 2025

Mysuru: Online fraudsters have cheated a woman of Rs. 17.20 lakh on the pretext of providing her a part-time job.

The woman, who was cheated is Shobha (name changed), a resident of Subramanyanagar at Hebbal in city.

Shobha, who was browsing her Instagram page, came across a part-time job offer advertisement and clicked on the advertisement.

Soon, her mobile number was added to Williams-Sonoma group on Telegram app.

Later, the fraudsters contacted her on WhatsApp and informed her that she could earn more money by filing reviews on websites.

Believing them, Shobha began to provide reviews and she also received profit. She was later told to invest money so that she could earn huge profit.

Shobha invested a total of Rs. 17,20,287 in phases. As she did not receive any profit for her investment, she was told to invest more money so that she could receive the past profit along with the new one.

Sensing something fishy, Shobha lodged a complaint at city’s Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotic (CEN) Police Station.