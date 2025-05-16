Organ retrieval centres at all District Hospitals
Organ retrieval centres at all District Hospitals

May 16, 2025

Mysuru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that the Government has begun preparation for setting up organ retrieval centres at all District Hospitals across Karnataka.

Addressing a progress review meeting of ‘Jeeva Sarthakathe’ programme of the Health Department at Bengaluru on Monday, Dinesh Gundurao said the proposed centres will retrieve vital organs like eyes, lungs, skin, kidney, heart, liver etc., from declared brain dead persons and store them for future use. 

Pointing out that these organs will be used for implantation in needy patients, he said that these centres will play a vital role in saving the life of critical patients suffering from various diseases.

Meanwhile, Mysuru DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the District Hospital on KRS Road, Metagalli in city has all the facilities for setting up the centre which  will start functioning once the Government issues guidelines.

