Mega blood donation camp at Beedi Workers’ Hospital on May 17

May 16, 2025

Mysuru: The District Administration, Health and Family Welfare Department, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Jeevadhara Blood Bank and other organisations, have organised a mega blood donation camp with the motto ‘Citizens of the country are with the soldiers,’ on May 17 at Beedi Workers’ Hospital on Azeez Sait Double Road at Kalyangiri in city.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city on Wednesday, Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait said that one should not forget the mother, who has given birth to us; the father, who gave us life, the farmer, who gave us food and the soldier, who protects us always.

Stating that the mega blood donation camp was being held in honour of the Indian soldiers and to instil confidence in them, Sait said that the camp will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and called upon the citizens to participate in large numbers.

Those aged between 18 and 48 years can participate in the camp, MLA Sait said adding that the camp aims to collect 1,000 units of blood (1 unit = 450 ml of blood). Preparations are made to collect 1,500 units of blood. Emergency treatment ward has been opened and 50 medical staff will be deployed, Sait said.

No political interest

There are no political interests behind the mega blood donation camp. Any person or any member of any party can donate blood as everyone’s blood is the same. This is a non-party, non-religious programme. Besides college students and youths, Police personnel and members of various organisations will be donating blood, Tanveer Sait said.

Restoration of the Hospital

This is the only Hospital in the country exclusively for labourers. “When I was the Labour Minister, I had tried for the restoration of this Hospital. Later, during the pandemic, oxygen and beds were provided to treat COVID patients,” Sait said.

Defends chopping of trees

Defending the chopping of over 40 full grown trees on Hyder Ali Road, Tanveer Sait said that the trees were felled as per Government rules to widen the road following a Court judgement.

“As per the Court’s l verdict, trees were cleared for the road work. Everyone’s opinions were collected and a decision was taken. As an alternative, a sapling planting programme has been organised,” he said.