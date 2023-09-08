75 heritage buildings in city need urgent repairs

September 8, 2023

District Heritage Conservation Sub-Committee completes survey of 131 buildings, records findings

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Heritage Conservation Sub-Committee has completed the survey of 131 heritage structures within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits. A report containing findings and recommendations will soon be submitted to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra. The DC also serves as the Chairman of the main District Heritage Conservation Committee.

According to sources, the report will be presented to the DC within a week. The survey reveals that between 60 and 75 buildings within the MCC boundaries are in urgent need of repairs due to their deteriorating condition.

Failure to initiate prompt repair work could pose risks to occupants, including students, professionals, researchers and Government officers.

Following the collapse of a portion of Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building, a section of Maharani’s College and the Fire Brigade Office at Saraswathipuram, the State Government tasked the District Heritage Conservation Committee of conducting a comprehensive survey. The survey involved sample collection, photographic documentation, scientific analysis and structural assessments of the extent of damage. Funding for restoration was promised upon submission of the report to the Government.

Consequently, a Heritage Conservation Sub-Committee was established and began its survey on Oct. 12, 2022. All 131 buildings were categorised in accordance with the norms specified in the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Building (Amendment) Bylaws- 2021.

Heritage buildings and monuments

The survey covered heritage structures, functional buildings, memorials, and architectural constructions and was led by the Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage, A. Devaraju, who also serves as the monitoring authority.

Other members of Committee include Deputy Director, Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage Manjula, Member of District Heritage Conservation Committee Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, former VTU Dean and Structural Engineer Prof. Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rahman, architect Prof. Sharatchandra, MCC Town Planning Section engineers Pavithra, Ramya, and G.R. Raghu, as well as MCC architectural photographer Sowmya.

The survey results indicate that over 60 to 75 heritage buildings require urgent repairs. These include notable structures such as Maharaja’s College, Maharani’s College, Vasantha Mahal in Nazarbad, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion within Manasagangothri, the Government Girls Orphanage and School on Lalitha Mahal Road, Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building, Maharaja’s College Hostel, Yuvaraja College, Oriental Research Institute, Old DC office, K.R. Hospital, Old CAVA Institute building on Sayyaji Rao Road, Vani Vilas market at Agrahara, Mandi Market in Mandi Mohalla, Fire Brigade office in Saraswathipuram, Telescopic Tower in Manasagangothri and Dodda Gadiyara.

The survey team inspected all 131 buildings, assessing structural aspects, construction dates, current conditions, restoration needs, and estimated repair costs. The current state of all heritage structures has been documented, with a primary focus on the stability of foundations, walls, pillars, roofs, and damage caused by weather conditions.

Samples collected

Soil samples from foundations, building materials that have fallen off and the materials from the roofs were collected and sent for structural stability tests in laboratories and the findings have been recorded in the report.

In addition to structural analysis, buildings have been classified into three grades: Grade I buildings hold national or historical significance, often with unique architectural styles or connections to pivotal historical events or prominent figures.

Grade II buildings are local landmarks that contribute to a city’s identity and may be designed by renowned architects. Grade III buildings are of architectural, aesthetic, or sociological interest, shaping the character of their locality.

The final report will be submitted to the DC by the Heritage Commissioner, with his recommendations. It will be forwarded to the Government by the DC with his file noting. Restoration works will be taken up by the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage.