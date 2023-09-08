Legendary cartoonist Ajit Ninan passes away in city
News

Legendary cartoonist Ajit Ninan passes away in city

September 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ajit Ninan, the legendary cartoonist, whose works adorned the pages of ‘India Today,’ ‘Outlook’ and ‘The Times of India’ for decades, passed away at his residence in Brigade Symphony Apartment on KRS Road in city last night. He was 68.

He leaves behind his wife Elizabeth, daughters Samyuktha and Aparajitha and a host of relatives and friends.

Sam Cherian, Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. and Chairman of CII Mysuru, is the co-brother of Ninan.

Funeral is likely to be held on Sunday in Mysuru city, according to family sources.

Born in 1955 at Hyderabad, Ajit Ninan was an Indian political cartoonist, best known for drawing the Centrestage series of cartoons in ‘India Today’ magazine and Ninan’s World in ‘The Times of India.’

Of the thousands of characters that came alive at his hands, “Detective Moochwala” whom he created for the children’s magazine ‘Target’ was the most enduring for readers across all age groups.

Ninan had made Mysuru his home a few years ago, since his sister-in-law lived here.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching