‘Pay Rs. 25,000 for animal adoption; enjoy 10 free entry in nine Zoos’

March 17, 2021

Belagavi: Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is planning to allow 10 free entry for nine Zoos for any person who adopts animals/birds by paying Rs.25,000, said L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, ZAK.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting Rani Chennamma Zoo at Bhootharamanahatti area here recently, he said already three lions have been sent to the Zoo and they were under quarantine. They will be put on public display once they complete quarantine. Next week, tigers and leopards are expected to arrive in Belagavi Zoo, he added.

Ticket prices up: He said entry ticket to Zoo will be hiked from Rs.20 to Rs.40 per adult and Rs. 20 per child. While the entry will be free for the children of Government Schools, 20 percent concession will be given for students of Private Schools. Plans are afoot to make arrangements for providing information on animals and birds to the school kids.

Meeting next week

Mahadevaswamy said State- level meeting of the Authority will be held next week where issue of severe water scarcity in Belagavi Zoo will be discussed with the State Government. A lot of fruit-bearing trees will be planted inside the Zoo. Funds have been earmarked for the development of Zoos and it will be spent on Belagavi and Gadag Zoos. Food Park and shops were planned inside the Zoo. While MLAs of these two districts must release funds from MLA Area Development Fund on improvement of Zoos, people can show their love through adoption of birds or animals of their choice, he added.

The Chairman said Belagavi Zoo has approached Bank of Baroda to gift a vehicle under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and it is likely to come soon.

M.V. Amarnath, Executive Director, Belagavi Zoo, N.A. Ashok, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mallinatha Kushanal, Range Forest Officer and Rakesh Arjunwada, Zoo Curator were present.