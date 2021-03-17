‘Pay Rs. 25,000 for animal adoption; enjoy 10 free entry in nine Zoos’
News

‘Pay Rs. 25,000 for animal adoption; enjoy 10 free entry in nine Zoos’

March 17, 2021

Belagavi: Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is planning to allow 10 free entry for nine Zoos for any person who adopts animals/birds by paying Rs.25,000, said L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, ZAK.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting Rani Chennamma Zoo at Bhootharamanahatti area here recently, he said already three lions have been sent to the Zoo and they were under quarantine. They will be put on public display once they complete quarantine. Next week, tigers and leopards are expected to arrive in Belagavi Zoo, he added.

Ticket prices up: He said entry ticket to Zoo will be hiked from Rs.20 to Rs.40 per adult and Rs. 20 per child. While the entry will be free for the children of Government Schools, 20 percent concession will be given for students of Private Schools. Plans are afoot to make arrangements for providing information on animals and birds to the school kids.

Meeting next week

 Mahadevaswamy said State- level meeting of the Authority will be held next week where issue of severe water scarcity in Belagavi Zoo will be discussed with the State Government. A lot of fruit-bearing trees will be planted inside the Zoo. Funds have been earmarked for the development of Zoos and it will be spent on Belagavi and Gadag Zoos. Food Park and shops were planned inside the Zoo. While MLAs of these two districts must release funds from MLA Area Development Fund on improvement of Zoos, people can show their love through adoption of birds or animals of their choice, he added.

READ ALSO  As chain-snatching incidents rise, BJP leader takes to public address system to alert public

The Chairman said Belagavi Zoo has approached Bank of Baroda to gift a vehicle under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and it is likely to come soon.

M.V. Amarnath, Executive Director, Belagavi Zoo, N.A. Ashok, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mallinatha Kushanal, Range Forest Officer and Rakesh Arjunwada, Zoo Curator were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching