People continue to throng Town Hall for Rapid Antigen Test

September 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 positive cases rising alarmingly in the city with each passing day, people, especially residents of prone and vulnerable areas, continue to throng the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) centre at Town Hall, in the heart of the city to undergo the test voluntarily.

Other than Town Hall, Rapid Antigen Tests are being conducted on all days at K.R. Hospital, Makkala Koota premises in Krishnamurthypuram and Akkammanni Hospital in Chamundipuram from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

Yesterday, Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 180 people, out of which 40 have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tested positive included a woman with a one-year-old child.

As the woman tested positive, her family members had kept her one-year-old child away from her since yesterday and took the child for testing today, where it was discovered that the child too had contracted the infection.

Just like yesterday, the Town Hall Centre witnessed a long queue of people who had voluntarily lined up for testing. The people had assembled at the Centre even before the centre was opened this morning.

As of noon today, over 100 people had undergone testing out of which 30 of them were reportedly found to be positive.

While Lab technicians collect the swab samples and conduct the tests, other staff document the reports whether the sample is positive or negative. Those testing positive are directed to isolate themselves till they are contacted by the Health Officials and follow their instructions.