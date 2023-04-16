Periyapatna Congress candidate K. Venkatesh has Rs. 11 crore assets

April 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Periyapatna Congress candidate K. Venkatesh, who is also a former Minister, has declared assets worth Rs. 11 crore in the affidavit attached to his nomination papers, which he filed on Thursday.

The assets include Rs. 1.12 crore movable and Rs. 10.64 crore immovable properties.

The 74-year-old Venkatesh, who has detailed his family assets in the affidavit, has claimed that he has Rs. 5.41 lakh cash in hand while his wife, a home-maker, has Rs. 3.75 lakh, his son Nitin Rs. 11.58 lakh and daughter-in law Archana Nitin Rs. 1.23 lakh. He has a bank balance of Rs. 87 lakh and holds shares worth Rs. 50,000 (50×1,000) of Vijaya Bank, now known as Bank of Baroda.

He also owns a Toyota Innova car (Rs. 12 lakh), a Tractor-Trailer (Rs. 9 lakh), a Mini Tractor (Rs. 8.25 lakh), a Honda Amaze car in the name of his wife (Rs. 4 lakh), an XUV-300 (Rs. 6 lakh) in the name of his son Nitin and a Mahindra car (Rs. 10 lakh). His family has jewellery worth Rs. 54 lakh and farm lands at Maradur, Kittur, Attigodu and Tadur. Besides, he also owns commercial buildings at Mysuru and Chunchanakatte, which are his main source of income apart from farm revenues.

Venkatesh has further claimed that he has availed loans of Rs. 6.42 crore from Banks and other private financiers. A B.Sc., graduate, Venkatesh does not have a social media account, according to the affidavit.