A visual treat for safari-goers at Kakanakote in Nagarahole
News, Photo News, Top Stories

A visual treat for safari-goers at Kakanakote in Nagarahole

April 16, 2023

While the tiger remained elusive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite an exclusive ride during his recent more-than-two-hour-safari inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, safari-goers from the Kakanakote Safari Point (H.D. Kote) in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve had a bounty sighting on Wednesday as they saw a tigress and its cubs relaxing by the side of the jungle route.

Spotting the big cat and its cubs, wildlife lovers rejoiced inside their vehicles that were parked on both sides of the safari route. After seeing the striped cats for some time, the vehicles left the place while the occupants captured images and videos on their cameras and mobile phones.

[Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching