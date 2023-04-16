A visual treat for safari-goers at Kakanakote in Nagarahole

April 16, 2023

While the tiger remained elusive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite an exclusive ride during his recent more-than-two-hour-safari inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, safari-goers from the Kakanakote Safari Point (H.D. Kote) in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve had a bounty sighting on Wednesday as they saw a tigress and its cubs relaxing by the side of the jungle route.

Spotting the big cat and its cubs, wildlife lovers rejoiced inside their vehicles that were parked on both sides of the safari route. After seeing the striped cats for some time, the vehicles left the place while the occupants captured images and videos on their cameras and mobile phones.

[Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]