Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in presence of Cops

April 16, 2023

New Delhi: Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh gangster who faced at least 100 criminal cases, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on camera while they were being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj last night.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was also killed in an encounter in UP’s Jhansi just two days ago.

Vijay Mishra, the lawyer of the murdered gangster, said that someone from a crowd of people fired at Atiq Ahmed and his brother from close range. He said he was standing beside them when they were shot dead.

The three attackers, identified by the Police as Lovlesh Tewari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya, posed as journalists and shot Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. All three have criminal records, sources said. Their families have said they have nothing to do with them. The three killers were immediately overpowered and caught by the Police after they shot Ahmed and his brother. A constable and a journalist were also injured, the Police said. Visuals of the incident show Atiq and his brother walking while talking to reporters when someone shoots the gangster on the head. The next moment his brother is also shot dead. Several shots were fired, eyewitnesses said.

Lovelesh Tewari was jailed earlier as well. Sunny has 14 cases registered against him, and has been on the run since being declared a history sheeter. Arun had left home as a child. His name appeared in connection with the murder of a Policeman on a train in 2010, sources said. He worked at a factory in Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the shooting incident. The Chief Minister has also formed a three-member Judicial Commission to investigate the incident. Large gatherings have been banned in all districts of UP.

Atiq Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party MP and was convicted in a kidnapping case. He was also an accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and the killing of Umesh Pal, the murdered MLA’s lawyer, in February this year. On March 28, the Court sentenced Ahmed and two others to life imprisonment in the kidnapping case.

Atiq Ahmed was brought to UP from a jail in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. He had alleged he would be killed in an encounter and requested the authorities to spare his family.

Opposition Party leaders condemned the murders even when the two men were surrounded by a large Police force, alleging the Yogi Adityanath Government has failed to ensure the rule of law.