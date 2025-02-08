Pet dog wins battle against Russell’s Viper snake bite
February 8, 2025

Mysuru: A Siberian Husky dog named Gucci, belonging to city businessman Vamci Merla saw a Russell’s Viper snake while playing in the lawn of the apartment. Gucci, who saw the snake jumped to the rescue of its owner, fought with snake and killed it.

But during the fight, Gucci was bitten on the face and neck multiple times by the Viper. Russell’s Viper’s venom is hemotoxic which will damage body cells and immediate medical treatment should be given along with anti-snake venom injection and critical care.

Immediately, pet owner Vamci rushed Gucci to Shree Pet Clinic in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, where Dr. Deepak and his team administered anti-snake venom injection and emergency treatment. Blood tests found that Hemotoxic venom of Viper had damaged Gucci’s liver and kidney very badly.

Gucci was sent to Haemodialysis at Maruthi Pet Care in Bengaluru immediately as this facility is not available in Mysuru, to dilute the toxic venom from blood. After one month of regular Haemodialysis and critical care. Finally, Gucci won the battle of life and death against the deadly Viper’s venom. Gucci is now happily playing with his family.

Russell’s Viper is one of the big four (Indian Cobra, Russell’s Viper, Saw Scaled Viper and Common Krait) venomous snakes found in India and responsible for most of deaths in the country.

