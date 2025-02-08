Sukhoi displays, global defence summit await Aero India-2025

February 8, 2025

Bengaluru: Aero India-2025, Asia’s largest aerospace and aviation exhibition, is set to take flight at Yelahanka Air Force Station from Feb. 10 to 14.

The event will commence with a grand inaugural ceremony, setting the stage for a spectacular display of aerospace advancements.

A key highlight will be the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on Feb. 11 at the Taj West End. Themed ‘BRIDGE — Building Resilience through International Defence & Global Engagements’, the conclave aims to foster strategic collaboration and defence partnerships on a global scale.

The exhibition will also feature breathtaking aerial displays, with the Sukhoi Su-30 performing gravity-defying manoeuvres.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially launched the teaser video of the event at the Ambassadors’ Round Table on Thursday, highlighting India’s growing prowess in defence and aviation.

This biennial event will host global aerospace giants, cutting-edge technology and indigenously developed innovations under the India Pavilion. Industry leaders and defence firms, including Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (MIDHANI) and BEML, will showcase advancements in aerospace manufacturing and self-reliance in defence technology.

Attendees can also look forward to a series of insightful seminars, including ‘Transition to Atmanirbhar Indian Naval Aviation 2047 (AINA-2047)’, conducted by the Indian Navy on Feb. 12.

With just three days to go, anticipation is high for the much-awaited air show that promises to be a spectacle of power, precision and innovation in aerospace technology. The exhibition will provide a platform for industry leaders, policy-makers and defence experts to explore emerging opportunities in the sector.