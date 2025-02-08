MCC officials seize 618-kg banned plastic, cancel shop licence
News

MCC officials seize 618-kg banned plastic, cancel shop licence

February 8, 2025

Mysuru: The officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), who are acting tough on those storing, selling and distributing banned plastics, raided a shop at Santhepet on Thursday afternoon and seized 618 kgs of banned plastics.

Led by MCC Environmental Engineer Mythri, a team of officials and Abhaya team members, the officials found the banned plastics being sold at Dhanvantri Traders at Santhepet and conducted a search during which 618 kgs of banned plastics were found stored in the godown attached to the shop.

The MCC officials, who seized the banned materials, imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the shop owner besides cancelling the shop’s Trade License. Environmental Engineer Mythri, speaking to SOM said that they would recommend the officials of the Department concerned to cancel the shop’s GST registration.

MCC Health Inspectors Basavaraju, Manjukumar, Krishna and staff took part in the raid and seizing operation.

