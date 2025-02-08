Victims of vices cannot achieve anything in life: ADC Shivaraju

February 8, 2025

Mysuru: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju has cautioned that youngsters who fall prey to vices jeopardise their future and struggle to succeed.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a seminar on ‘Ill Effects of Liquor and Narcotic Substances’, organised by the Karnataka State Temperance Board in association with the Department of Information and Public Relations, Department of Health and Family Welfare, and Maharaja’s PU College at the college premises recently.

Dr. Shivaraju noted that adolescents are naturally drawn to external attractions, but they must remain focused and maintain self-discipline. “Youngsters, after reaching the PUC level, often feel confident about conquering the world. However, in their pursuit of success, many fall into harmful habits like smoking and substance abuse, unaware of the long-term damage to their physical and mental well-being,” he said.

He urged students to treat their bodies like a temple, evoking respect through their conduct and discipline. “A look at those trapped in vices shows how they have failed in life, earning little respect in society,” he remarked.

Senior journalist C.K. Mahendra stressed the need to hold such awareness programmes in all schools, as students receiving pocket money at an early age often get tempted by distractions.

Psychiatrist Dr. B.N. Raveesh highlighted the lack of patience and faithfulness among students, which are essential for good health.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Department T.K. Harish, Maharaja’s PU College Principal Udayashankar, Anti-Tobacco Forum Convener Vasanth Kumar Mysoremath, Information Assistant Ramesh, and Maharani’s College Assistant Professor Prof. Govindaraju were present.

Focus on achievement

Students should prioritise achievement and stay away from vices. Excessive screen time on TV and mobile phones is a growing concern, and in extreme cases, psychiatric intervention may be necessary. Once habits like smoking, drinking, and substance abuse enter the bloodstream, they become difficult to resist, eventually damaging vital organs and taking a toll on life. Students should also avoid idolising film heroes, as it can deeply impact their physical and mental well-being. Instead, we should strive to become our own role models — our own heroes. — Dr. P. Shivaraju, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru