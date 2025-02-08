Advocate alleges scam at KSOU; seeks Lokayukta probe

February 8, 2025

Mysuru: Alleging massive irregularities in awarding tenders for building renovations and virtual tours at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), advocate Puttaswamy Gowda has urged the State Government to initiate a Lokayukta probe into the alleged misappropriation of KSOU funds.

Addressing the media at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he claimed that KSOU paid Rs. 26 lakh to a private vendor for a virtual tour lasting just a few minutes, despite the actual market cost being Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000.

Similar virtual tours at KSOU campuses in Chamarajanagar and Mandya were billed at Rs. 5 lakh each.

Additionally, he alleged that KSOU overpriced the digitisation of student projects, charging Rs. 250 per project, even though engineering students could digitise them at no cost.

Further, he pointed out inflated expenses, including study material bags billed at Rs. 120 each for 50,000 bags, despite similar bags being available for Rs. 30 in Shivarampet, Rs. 7 crore spent on windows and doors, an amount sufficient to construct a new building and Rs. 50 lakh spent on beds and pillows for 20 rooms at the KSOU Guest House.

“The embezzlement runs into hundreds of crores of rupees, and only a comprehensive Lokayukta probe can expose the truth,” he asserted.

KSOU VC Refutes

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse dismissed the accusations, stating that all tenders were awarded in compliance with regulations. He clarified that no renovation work has been undertaken so far and that the allegations are baseless.