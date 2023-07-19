Petrol Bunk near Akashvani Circle on KRS Road demolished
July 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Lakshmi Service Station (Lakshmi Petrol Bunk), located near Akashvani Circle and next to Ramakrishna Ashram on KRS Road, has been demolished.

The petrol bunk, a Bharat Petroleum dealer, had been serving motorists for decades and was the first petrol bunk in the surrounding locality. The demolition of the bunk started last week after expiry of the lease of land, it is learnt.

Motorists, who came to Lakshmi Petrol Bunk for fuel, were in for a shock upon coming to know that the bunk is being demolished.

Though most of the motorists initially thought that the bunk was undergoing renovation as they had no hint of closure, they were all the more disappointed upon learning that their favourite bunk was shut down permanently all of a sudden.

