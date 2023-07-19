Night beat intensified in Udayagiri to curb crime

July 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In an effort to crack down on illegal activities, the Udayagiri Police have issued a stern warning to anti-social elements by intensifying night patrols in their jurisdiction.

Devaraja Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shanthamallappa has taken charge of organising the night beat for the Udayagiri Police personnel, positioning them strategically near Triveni Circle in Kalyanagiri. This move has brought a sense of relief to the public, knowing that measures are being taken to ensure their safety.

During the deployment briefing, ACP Shanthamallappa underlined the importance of efficiency and urged Police personnel to apprehend and question any suspicious individuals they encounter.

Previously, the night beat routes were decided at the Police Station so the patrol cars had to come to the Station first. But now, the routes are given to the respective Police personnel at a public spot which has instilled confidence among the public in the effectiveness of the Police force.