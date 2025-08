August 6, 2025

M. Kusuma has been awarded Ph.D in English by the University of Mysore (UoM) for her thesis ‘Rethinking Valour: Radicalism and Propaganda in Select Indian Military Novels’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. C.E. Sujatha.

Ramesha has been awarded Ph.D in Mathematics by the University of Mysore (UoM) for his thesis ‘A Study on Some Domination and Related Concepts in Graphs’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. Puttaswamy.