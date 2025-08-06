In Briefs

Balarama Jayanti celebrations at ISKCON Mysuru on Aug. 9

August 6, 2025

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple in Jayanagar, Mysuru, is set to observe Balarama Jayanti on Aug. 9. The auspicious occasion will feature special devotional programmes and rituals throughout the day. Devotees are invited to participate in a fast until noon, in accordance with traditional practices for Balarama Jayanti.

The main ceremonies are scheduled to commence at 6 pm in the temple’s Sri Dham Hall. The evening programme will include a Mahabhisheka, a grand anointing ceremony for the revered Sri Krishna-Balarama deities.  This will be followed by Pushparchana (offering of flowers), a solemn Mangalarati and the chanting of uplifting Kirtans (devotional songs). The Temple Management has, in a press release, asked all devotees and members of the public to attend these celebrations, seek the blessings of Lord Balarama and Lord Krishna, and partake in the spiritual festivities.

