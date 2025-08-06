Skill Training at RUDSETI

August 6, 2025

The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), Mysuru, will be conducting the following Skill Training Programme at its premises in Hinkal: Two-Wheeler Mechanic Training from Aug. 18 to Sept. 16 and Computer Hardware & Networking Training from Aug. 21 to Oct. 7.

The training is free of cost including boarding and lodging. Candidates aged between 18 and 45 years, who can read and write in Kannada, are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to rural BPL candidates. Interested candidates must apply with mobile number, photocopies of Aadhaar card and Ration card. Candidates will be selected based on direct interview. For further details, contact Ph: 0821-2519663 or Mob: 97404-30061 or 94498-60466 or 6361019245 or 9880196581, according to a press release from the RUDSETI.