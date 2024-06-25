In Briefs

Photography & Short Video Competitions: Last date extended

June 25, 2024

The last date to send entries to the State-level Photography and Short Video Competitions under the title ‘Unexplored Places of Mysuru’ organised by the Tourism Department has been extended to July 5.  Theme for the competition: River front, nature and scenic beauty, festivals, waterfalls, adventure tourism, museum, folk and art, traditional sports, heritage building, heritage monument, religious tourism and others. Top three entries will be awarded Rs. 25,000,  Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.

For details, log on to https://mysore.nic.in/en/competitions/ or call Mob: 74115-64510 or 90086-93409, according to a press release from the Department’s Mysuru Division Joint Director M.K. Savitha.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching