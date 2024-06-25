Photography & Short Video Competitions: Last date extended

June 25, 2024

The last date to send entries to the State-level Photography and Short Video Competitions under the title ‘Unexplored Places of Mysuru’ organised by the Tourism Department has been extended to July 5. Theme for the competition: River front, nature and scenic beauty, festivals, waterfalls, adventure tourism, museum, folk and art, traditional sports, heritage building, heritage monument, religious tourism and others. Top three entries will be awarded Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.

For details, log on to https://mysore.nic.in/en/competitions/ or call Mob: 74115-64510 or 90086-93409, according to a press release from the Department’s Mysuru Division Joint Director M.K. Savitha.