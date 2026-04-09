Pink Poui saplings now line Hyder Ali Road

April 9, 2026

Environmentalists warn saplings may struggle without adequate soil area

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 40 trees, each nearly 50 years old and belonging to different species, were cut down during the midnight between Apr. 12 and Apr. 13, 2025, along the stretch from Kalikamba Temple to the SP Office Circle to facilitate the widening of a 50-ft road into a 100-ft carriageway.

The move triggered strong protests from environmentalists and local green groups, who accused the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Forest Department of failing to carry out compensatory greening. Activists had demanded that saplings be planted to replace the felled trees and nurtured to maturity.

Responding to the public outcry, the MCC promised to undertake replantation and has now planted Tabebuia Rosea (Pink Poui) saplings along both sides of road and on central divider.

The stretch from SP Office Circle to Kalikamba Temple near Nexus Mall, earlier about 10 metres wide, has now been expanded to 30 metres as part of a road redevelopment project taken up in line with the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP).

To heighten visual appeal

The newly planted 122 saplings, already six to seven feet tall, are expected to grow quickly and begin flowering within three years, adding to the visual appeal of Hyder Ali Road. Tree guards supplied by Raghulal & Company have been installed to protect them from causing damage by pedestrians and animals.

Assistant Executive Engineer P.K. Mohan of MCC’s Horticulture Division told Star of Mysore that the civic body has arranged for daily watering during the summer, with a dedicated tanker deployed for the purpose.

Officials said the Tabebuia Rosea saplings have been planted at intervals of about 15 feet to allow adequate space for growth. The species can grow up to around 20 feet in height and is known for its deep-root system.

‘Pink road’ in the making

Once the ongoing electrical line work along the road divider is completed, bougainvillea plants will also be added to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the stretch.

City planners envision that, in the coming years, the road from the SP Office Circle to Nexus Mall could transform into a “Pink Road,” with the blooming Tabebuia trees and bougainvillaea creating a canopy of pink flowers during summer.

No soil space: Greens

However, environmentalists remain sceptical about the long-term survival of the saplings. They point out that the trees have been planted close to the pedestrian pathway, with concrete tiles laid tightly around their bases, disallowing percolation of water.

Ideally, at least one square metre of open soil should be left around each trunk to ensure healthy growth. Without adequate soil space, they warn, the trees may struggle to survive in the long run.

“When planting trees along or near a footpath, it is essential to leave open soil around the trunk to ensure the tree’s health. At least one square metre of unpaved space, roughly 3 ft by 3 ft, should be left around each tree,” environmentalists said.