Plea to clear garbage at Bannimantap

November 10, 2020

Garbage dumped near Umar Khan Park on the 5th Main Road of Hanumanthanagar in Bannimantap is not cleared since many days and is now emanating foul smell. Residents said that the garbage was attracting a lot of rodents besides stating that there is an increase in mosquitoes in the area due to frequent dumping of garbage of all kinds in the open. They alleged that despite lodging several complaints, no action has been taken till date to clear the garbage. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to get the garbage cleared at the earliest.