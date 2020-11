November 10, 2020

Gulnaz (72), wife of late Syed Abdul Hye alias Noemon and a resident of Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in city, following brief illness.

She leaves behind two brothers including journalist Afsar Pasha, four sisters and a host of relatives and friends. Namaz-e-Janaza was held at the Muslim Burial Grounds followed by the burial at 9.30 pm yesterday, according to family members.