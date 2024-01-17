Plea to de-clog overflowing manhole at Sharadadevinagar

January 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sewage water is overflowing from a clogged manhole for over a month on Swami Vivekananda Road in Sharadadevinagar causing a lot of problems to the residents as well as the public, who have urged the authorities concerned to de-clog the manhole and take steps to prevent clogging of the manhole in future.

With sewage water flowing continuously on the road, motorists are finding it difficult to ply on this road and public are forced to cover their nose while passing on this road besides fear of outbreak of diseases. There is a private school nearby and parents are finding it difficult to drop their children to the school due to sewage flow and the students have to bear the stench while attending classes.

Residents said that when they went to MCC Zone-3 Office at Sharadadevinagar Circle to lodge complaint, the officials told them that it does not come under their jurisdiction besides asking the residents to lodge a complaint at MCC UGD Division.

Residents have urged the authorities concerned to get the manhole repaired at the earliest.