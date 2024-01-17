Inauguration of Viveka Study Centre on Jan. 19
News

Inauguration of Viveka Study Centre on Jan. 19

January 17, 2024

A new destination for youths preparing for competitive exams

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, has come out with a new facility — Viveka Study Centre — for the youths preparing for the competitive examinations.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram was in the forefront providing 100 years of service in spiritual and educational fields through the Ashram, Ramakrishna Vidyashala, Viveka Shikshana, Gadhadar Abhyudaya Prakalpa for Government School students.

Now Viveka Study Centre is providing a peaceful spiritual environment with individual study table, comfortable seating, free high speed internet facility for the aspirants. 

This Centre has a Library with reference books necessary for the competitive examinations besides various newspapers and magazines.

It also proposes to provide occasional training / crash courses for the benefit of the youths.

The Centre is situated in Abbhi Nivas behind Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and will be inaugurated on Jan. 19. The facilities are available between  9  am and 8 pm on all days. 

All these are provided with a nominal cost of Rs. 100 per month and a refundable deposit of Rs. 500.  Those interested to avail this facility can contact Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, on Mob: 70194-87367 or e-mail to [email protected]

