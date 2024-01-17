Jathas mark ‘Road Safety Week’ in city

January 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of various schools and colleges took out jathas (rallies) to mark the ‘Road Safety Week’ celebrations launched by the Mysuru City Traffic Police in city this morning.

At first, the students of CPC Polytechnic located on Ashoka Road took out a rally from the college premises. The rally, flagged off by CPC Polytechnic Principal M. Prakash, passed through Ashoka Road, Fountain Circle, FTS Circle, Government Guest House, Five Light Circle, St. Philomena’s Church and culminated at the college premises.

The students held placards and shouted slogans creating awareness on traffic rules and regulations distributing pamphlets issued by the Police Department among the public. Later, a programme was held at the alumni block during which ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa addressed the students instructing them to follow the traffic rules and regulations to not only save their lives but avoid innocent people from losing their lives as well.

NR Traffic Inspector Rekha Bai, Dr. Urs Kumar, Dr. Doddaiah, NCC Officers S.M. Madhusudan and Lt. Mahendra, HoDs and staff members of CPC Polytechnic were present.

Similar rally was organised in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage during which about 300-400 students of Chikkamma School took part in the rally. Students of Shikshkarni School and Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering also held a rally jointly organised by Rotary Mysore and Mysuru City Traffic Police. VV Puram Traffic Inspector Lava and other Police personnel were present.