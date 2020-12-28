PM flags off India’s first driverless Metro train
News

PM flags off India’s first driverless Metro train

December 28, 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the country’s first ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden, via video conferencing at 11:00 hrs.

Modi also launched the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line.

These innovations are going to herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility for the National Capital Region (NCR)’s residents.

After starting driverless services on the 37 kilometre long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 57 kilometre long Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021.

The driverless trains will be fully automated which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors.

Delhi Metro has been a pioneer in introducing technology driven solutions for passenger comfort and this is another step in the same direction. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching