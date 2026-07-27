PM Modi announces Task Force on exam reforms under Nilekani

July 27, 2026

New Delh: A Task Force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will examine ways to improve India’s examination systems and submit a report to the Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video statement yesterday.

Based on that report, “the work to ensure the reliability of upcoming examinations will be done,” PM Modi said in Hindi in the video posted on X.

“Friends, for the future of students, the Government of India is continuously taking several steps. Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have set up fast-track courts. Tomorrow in Parliament too, we are moving forward in the direction of making a new law with strict legal provisions,” he said.

“We must think for the future. Our examination system should be reliable, our examination system should be transparent and our examination system should now have the maximum use of technology.

“Keeping all these things in mind, a decision has been made to form a high-power task force under the leadership of world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani, which will focus on examination reform. And at the earliest, the work to ensure the reliability of the upcoming examinations will be done based on its report,” PM Modi said.

Apart from Nilekani, the Task Force’s members include domain experts from different streams. They will help improve the country’s examination systems, especially from a technology perspective and for structural reforms.

The other members are Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former Chairman S. Somanath; Intelligence Bureau former Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Kawal and Logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

As a co-founder of eGov Foundation, Nilekani has been pivotal in shaping the organisation’s mission to enhance urban governance through technology.