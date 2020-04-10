PM Modi to address nation tomorrow on lockdown

April 10, 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation again to announce his decision on whether the Coronavirus lockdown will end on Tuesday. Before the decision, he will meet Chief Ministers via video conference tomorrow.

Sources say the lockdown may be extended but with many changes this time around. Inter-State movement will remain restricted, except for essential services. Schools, colleges and religious institutions are likely to stay closed.

On Wednesday, PM Modi had said by all accounts the lifting of the lockdown “is not possible”. “The priority of the Government is to save each and every life. The situation in the country is akin to a ‘social emergency’, it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant,” said the PM.

