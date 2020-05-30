PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11 am

May 30, 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 65th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” on May 31 (tomorrow) at 11 am. Though the address will be primarily broadcast live from All India Radio, the TV adaptations will be by Doordarshan — DD News and SS National. It is another matter that all private channels end up showing it live too.

Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people across the country on a range of important subjects. “I look forward to your ideas and inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 31st,” PM Modi tweeted a few days ago, inviting ideas and topics for his next episode of Mann Ki Baat.

May 31 also coincides with the last day of the Lockdown 4.0 that has been clamped down upon the nation to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. In his last “Mann ki Baat” address on Apr. 26, PM Modi had hailed the nation’s people for being the key fighters for India against the Coronavirus disease and said their example will be extolled in future.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat had lasted 30-minutes and he had praised all State Governments for their work in the fight against the pandemic.