No ‘Sunday Curfew’ tomorrow, services from 7 am to 7 pm

May 30, 2020

Henceforth, there will be no COVID-19 mid-day media update

Bengaluru: The State Government today announced that there will be no total lockdown on Sunday and all activities will be allowed between 7 am and 7 pm tomorrow (May 31).

However, an order issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar said that curfew will be imposed from 7 pm on Sunday till 7 am on Monday. Following the order, officials said Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses would run tomorrow. At least 3,500 buses will be in service.

The decision was taken in view of demands from citizens and “keeping their interests in mind,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). This means that public transport services — buses, autos and cabs — shops, commercial establishments, salons and beauty parlours and others will be open on May 31.

A few days ago, the State Government had announced total lockdown on Sundays in an attempt to contain the movement of the people as well as spread of the COVID-19 cases. In another order issued, the State has decided to skip mid-day media release.

“Due to increase in number of cases in last few days and as being done in other States of the country, it is decided by Task Force that mid-day media release will not be there. There will be evening press conference by Primary and Secondary Education Minister with complete details as usual. Media friends are requested to cooperate,” it said.