PM Modi’s open letter to citizens

March 17, 2024

New Delhi: In an open letter to all citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed some of the historic decisions taken by his Government, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the implementation of GST, and expressed his gratitude for the people’s support. This letter is being sent to all WhatsApp users by Viksit Bharat Sampark since Mar. 15.

Pointing out that his partnership with people is “at the threshold of completing a decade,” he has also sought suggestions to help fulfil the resolve of a Viksit Bharat, or developed India.

Addressing citizens as “my dear family member,” the Prime Minister said the trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates him.

Stressing that his Government has made sincere efforts to improve the quality of life of the poor, farmers, youth and women, he said, its biggest achievement is the transformation that has come about in their lives over the past 10 years.

“The success of efforts such as pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women through Matru Vandana Yojana and many more has been possible only due to the trust that you have placed in me,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Emphasising that India is moving forward with a focus on both tradition and modernity, PM Modi said that the country has seen both “unprecedented construction” of next-generation infrastructure and a “rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage.”

“The beauty of democracy lies in Janbhagidari or public participation. It is your support that gives me the immense strength to take bold decisions for the nation’s welfare, draw up aspirational plans and implement them smoothly. I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat. I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together,” he added.