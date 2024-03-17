Arms licence holders must deposit weapons
Arms licence holders must deposit weapons

March 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls schedule and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct until June 6, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has issued a directive urging all firearm licence holders to surrender their weapons at their respective jurisdictional Police Stations.

This measure aims to ensure the smooth conduct of free and fair elections, mitigating the potential for any untoward incidents.

In his order, the City’s Top Cop emphasised that due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct from March 16 until June 6, the carrying of firearms, explosives and other lethal weapons within the limits of the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate has been prohibited. Licenced firearm owners are mandated to deposit their weapons at their jurisdictional Police Stations until the conclusion of the election process.

Exceptions may be considered for armed security guards at banks, security personnel of organisations and other individuals seeking exemption from the depositing requirement. Such individuals are required to submit a written application, which will be reviewed by the ‘screening committee.’ Further actions will be determined based on the committee’s assessment of the applications.

