PM Modi’s website account hacked; Twitter investigates

September 3, 2020

New Delhi: The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked early this morning, the social media giant has confirmed. Twitter said that it has taken “steps to secure the compromised account” and is “actively investigating” the situation.

The account reportedly sent out tweets asking its followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through Cryptocurrency. The account goes by the handle narendramodi_in and has 2.5 million followers and over 37,000 tweets since it was created in May 2011.

“We’re aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The last tweet from the account was on Aug. 31. The tweet has a quote of PM Modi from his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”. Regular updates from the Prime Minister’s speeches and other programmes are tweeted from @narendramodi_in

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July. PM Modi’s personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers. The account — @narendramodi — was created in January 2009. He uses Twitter extensively to reach out to people and share important information and updates.