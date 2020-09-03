Roadblock to Hongalli pipeline works cleared

September 3, 2020

MP Pratap Simha speaks to Belagola villagers; assures them their share of water

Mysore/Mysuru: The roadblock to lay a pipeline from Hongalli drinking water pumping station to Central Service Reservoir (CSR) at Vijayanagar Second Stage has been cleared by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha after he spoke to Belagola villagers this morning while inspecting the project along with engineers and officials.

The villagers were demanding their share of water as the pipeline passed through their village to supply water from Krishna Raja Sagar Reservoir. The project has been taken up under the funds that have been released by the Centre under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. Rs. 156 crore (with contributions from State and Mysuru City Corporation – MCC) has been released by the Centre and works are being taken up in four packages.

Belagola villagers convinced

The pipeline work had already started and 20 metres was contentious as Belagola villagers were demanding water. On an inspection of the scheme this morning, MP Pratap Simha spoke to Belagola Gram Panchayat President Manjula over phone and a few Gram Panchayat members who had gathered at the place.

The GP members were demanding two points in the pipeline to supply water to their village that solely depends on borewells and water tankers for their drinking water needs. They had threatened to stall the project if their demands were not met. Pratap Simha said that he would get one point fixed to supply water to Belagola village and would direct the engineers to modify the pipeline works to enable the supply of water to Belagola.

First in the State

The Central Service Reservoir has been constructed under the first package of AMRUT Scheme and can store up to 2 crore 70 lakh litres of water — a first in the State.

Though the construction had been completed, there was no water supply as Belagola villagers had objected. Now that the roadblock is clear, the 20-metre pipeline works will be completed and 26 MLD (Million Litres per Day) water can be stored.

The Reservoir can supply drinking water to 19 Wards of MCC, 16 in Chamaraja Constituency, two in Chamundeshwari and one in NR Constituency.

Once commissioned, residents of areas including Vijayanagar First, Second, Third Stage, Saraswathipuram, Gokulam, Hootagalli and BEML Layout will get water daily.

Later speaking to reporters, Pratap Simha said that the pipeline works and the water supply project would be completed by this Dasara and all the works undertaken under AMRUT Scheme (four packages) will be completed in two years.

Supply to new areas

“Once the project is completed, there will be no drinking water issues in city. When the water starts to flow from Hongalli, there will be a surplus supply of 15 MLD and this will be supplied to areas including Vijayanagar Third Stage, Ballal Circle, Saraswathipuram and a few areas in the city centre. At present, these areas get water from Kabini. This Kabini water will be supplied to new MUDA layouts, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Roopanagar and a few areas on the Ring Road,” the MP said.

By 2021, the population of city may cross 13.43 lakh needing 274 MLD of water per day. Works for water purification and distribution were being taken up under the AMRUT scheme which also includes a new pump house and panels at Hongalli, new uninterrupted power supply line and additional underground drainage system, he added.