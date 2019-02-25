PM to address 1 crore BJP workers on Feb. 28
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 1 crore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and volunteers from 15,000 locations across the country on Feb. 28 in what the party claimed would be the “world’s largest video conference.”

“On Feb. 28, PM Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP karyakartas, volunteers & well wishers, spread across 15,000 locations, in what would be world’s largest video conference,” BJP President Amit Shah said in a tweet on Sunday.

People can send their questions to the Prime Minister for the interaction titled ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ through NaMO app.

With the interaction, PM Modi is aiming at mobilising support from the general public and galvanising the party workers into action for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

