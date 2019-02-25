New bus service launched from City Bus Stand to new Law Courts
News

Mysuru: KSRTC City Services Division has launched two buses from City Bus Stand to the new Court in Jayanagar passing through the Old Court in Chamarajapuram.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S.K. Vontigodi launched the buses at a function held at the Old Court premises this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Vontigodi said that the new buses would be very beneficial for lawyers, clients and the public.

KSRTC Divisional Controller (City Service) M.N. Satish Kumar said that the bus service would be augmented suitably depending on the demand.

Routes: No.80 LC: City Bus Stand – VV Market – Old Court-New Court – Vivekananda Circle.

No.94 LC: City Bus Stand – Ramaswamy Circle – Old Court – New Court – Gnanaganga School – Kuvempunagar Complex – Vivekananda Circle.

Departure Timings: City Bus Stand: 10.05, 10.35, 10.40, 10.45, 11.05, 11.25 hrs.

Vivekananda Circle: 12.20, 13.35, 14.20, 14.30, 15.00, 15.40, 17.30, 17.45 hrs.

The fare in route 80 LC is Rs.8 to the New Court while it is Rs.10 in route 94 LC, Rs. 5 between the two Courts.

KSRTC Divisional Traffic Officer Marigowda, Bar Association President S. Anand Kumar, Secretary Shivanna and others were present.

