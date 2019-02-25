Government mulls opening of 11,000 public schools in State

Gundlupet: The State Government proposes to open 11,000 public schools in the State, said Chamarajanagar District in-charge and Backward Classes Welfare Minister C. Puttaranga Shetty.

He was speaking after distributing cycles to school children and inaugurating a laboratory at Hangala village in the taluk, at a function organised by the Department of Public Instruction and said that there must be a change in education system and to strengthen this, it is important to have classes from first standard to twelfth standard in one place.

The Government, which is moving in this direction, is planning to open 11,000 public schools and it will be implemented soon. Thus quality education will be provided even at rural level, he said. There are already 48 Community Halls in the district and the Government will provide grants to build more of them, he added.

MP R. Dhruvanarayan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that just like the education provided in Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools in the district, there must be a concerted effort to establish such schools in all the places. For this, teachers with better qualifications must be appointed. Focus will be on implementing such programmes at the earliest, he added.

If public schools are opened at hobli levels in all the taluks, then it will benefit both the parents and the students as they will not have to change schools frequently and this will also prevent them from going to private schools. Besides, they will also get quality education, he said.

MLA C.S. Niranjan, who presided, said that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was giving a lot of importance to education, which was a healthy development as this will result in improvement of quality of education. There is water problem in the taluk and steps are being taken to solve the drinking water crises at the earliest, he added.

Taluk Panchayat President Jagadish Murthy, Member H.N. Natesh, Municipal Council President P. Girish, former CADA Chairman H.S. Nanjappa, former MP A. Siddaraju, Veerashaiva Mahasabha District President Kodasoge Shivabasappa, Block Education Officer (BEO) Dr. Halathi Somashekar, Head Master P. Ravikumar and others were present.

