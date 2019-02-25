MP, MLA inspect water distribution remodelling projects

Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha and MLA L. Nagendra, along with officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), inspected various development works under the Remodelling of Water Distribution Network and 24X7 Water Supply at Yadavagiri where ground and high level water tanks are being constructed.

They found that 80 percent of the work is completed and urged the authorities to complete the remaining work within the time limit prescribed.

Then they visited the Vijaynagar Water Tank and inspected the ground-level water tank along with area BJP Corporator Subbaiah and were satisfied with the quality of work.

The project has been taken up under the Central AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.

